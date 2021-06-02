Prosecutors agree to man's release as he awaits trial in 1980 slaying of off-duty officer

CROWN POINT — A man charged with murder in the 1980 slaying of an off-duty Hammond police officer was sent home to await trial after Lake County prosecutors agreed to his release.

Pierre Catlett, 66, of Harvey, Illinois, was released Friday from the Lake County Jail, fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet at county expense and granted permission to live in Illinois, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Catlett's co-defendant, James Hill Jr., 58, recently was released from prison after Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside his murder conviction because prosecutors didn't turn over evidence to Hill's defense before his trial more than two years ago.

Hill and Catlett were each charged in June 2012 in connection with the homicide of Officer Lawrence J. "Larry" Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, during a robbery at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

In a joint motion, Hill's attorneys Scott King and Russell Brown and Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal asked Vasquez to release Hill from prison on his own recognizance pending a resolution of the case.