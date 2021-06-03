Prosecutors agree to reduced bond for man accused of pinning trooper between cars

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors agreed to a reduced bond Thursday for an East Chicago man accused of pinning a state trooper between vehicles before the trooper shot him one year ago.

Eric R. Douglas, 31, of East Chicago, was expected to be sent to the Porter County Jail if he posts a bond of $15,000 surety or $1,500 cash, defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said.

Douglas has been in custody at the Lake County Jail since September, with a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash previously set in early October.

Court records show Douglas is facing misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges in Porter County.

In Lake County, Douglas is accused of fleeing from Munster police June 2, 2020, as they investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and leading them on a chase that ended just west of the roundabout on East Columbus Avenue, west of Cline Avenue, in East Chicago.

Douglas pinned Indiana State Police Trooper Ala'a Hamed between a Nissan he was driving and Hamed's police car after Hamed, who was on foot, drew his gun and ordered Douglas to get out of the Nissan, court records allege.

Hamed fired several shots through the Nissan's windshield, striking Douglas in the left arm and pelvis, records state.