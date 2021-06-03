Prosecutors agreed to bond reduction for man charged in police station rampage

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors agreed to a reduced bond Thursday for a man accused of breaking into an East Chicago Walgreens in 2019 and later rampaging through the police station and wounding five officers.

Robert D. Conner, 31, of Evanston, could be released from the Lake County Jail if he posts a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the bond reduction after Conner agreed to cooperate with pretrial supervision, seek mental health treatment and avoid contact with the police officers involved in the case.

Conner has been held at the Lake County Jail since December 2019 on a bond of $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash. His previous request to be placed in a work-release program while awaiting trial was denied.

Conner was evaluated by three mental health professionals and ultimately determined to be competent to stand trial, records show.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said the state has proposed a plea agreement, but he needed more time to talk it over with Conner.

Conner is accused of kicking out a window at a Walgreens store at 2123 Columbus Drive and setting off a fire extinguisher Dec. 11, 2019, before police arrived and arrested him.