Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, arrives with his representation Monday at the U.S. federal courthouse in Hammond for his first day in court on Jan. 14. The public corruption trial is now in its 13th day.
HAMMOND — The owner of Waffco Towing told jurors Wednesday morning he had no idea his company was being dumped from the Portage tow list until he received a letter from a city official.
Kevin Farthing said he received no communication from Portage Mayor James Snyder or any member of his administration saying he was in violation of the city's tow policy until he received a letter from former Director of Administration Joe Calhoun. That letter said Waffco would be removed from the city's tow list because it did not maintain a storage yard in Portage.
Farthing opened the 13th day of Snyder's public corruption trial Wednesday morning. He had also testified Tuesday afternoon.
Farthing, who signed an agreement acknowledging the city's policy in January 2016, was removed, after 18 years, from the city's tow list in July 2016.
About a month later, Samson Towing, which had partnered with Snyder's former co-defendant John Cortina, took Waffco's spot on the tow list.
Snyder is charged with taking a $12,000 bribe from Cortina to place Samson Towing, operated by Scott Jurgensen, an FBI informant, on the list. Cortina pleaded guilty last month to paying Snyder the bribe.
Snyder has contended the $12,000 was a combination of a $2,000 political donation and a $10,000 loan from Cortina.
Farthing told jurors Wednesday that while the city's policy did not require him to operate a storage lot in Portage, he would have done so on the mayor's request. Farthing said he had a lot in Portage until 2012. He canceled that lease, he said, when Snyder told him it didn't matter to him if Waffco had a lot in Portage or continued to operate from its facility in Lake Station, just outside Portage's city limits.
Farthing also testified he opened a secured indoor storage facility in 2015 when he got on the Porter County Sheriff's Department tow list. He added, however, cars towed from Portage were stored at his Lake Station lot.
IRS agent Gerard Hatagan also returned to the witness stand Wednesday morning.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson questioned Hatagan about the two checks Snyder received from Cortina, which were deposited in the Citizens for Snyder political campaign account.
Hatagan was also questioned about Snyder's campaign finance reports and was expected to return to the stand following Wednesday's lunch break.
