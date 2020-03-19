Prosecutors ask judge to reconsider release of double murder defendant

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to reconsider his decision last month to release a man from jail while awaiting trial on charges alleging he murdered his father's former mistress and her teenage son.
Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr., 40, was released on his own recognizance March 6, placed on home detention at his parents' Hammond residence and ordered not to have any contact with the state's witnesses.
His attorney, John Cantrell, filed an emergency motion seeking permission for Taylor to go to an emergency room because he has run out of medications for diabetes and high blood pressure.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano advanced Taylor's pretrial hearing to Friday.
Taylor had been scheduled to stand trial starting March 9 on charges alleging he killed 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
Pagano granted requests last month from Cantrell to continue Taylor's trial until April 6 because of the recent arrest of a co-defendant and release Taylor from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4A, which requires prosecutors to bring a defendant to trial within 180 days if he is in custody.
Despite prosecutors' objections, Pagano ordered Taylor to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor and to not leave his parents' home in the 6200 block of Madison Avenue in Hammond for any reason other than court dates.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said at the time that they would honor Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's request to order their police officers to conduct surveillance on Taylor's home.
Taylor's April 6 trial presumably will now be rescheduled, because the Indiana Supreme Court approved the suspension of all jury trials in Lake County until May 4 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
State: We're not out of time yet
In a motion to be reconsidered filed Wednesday, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay wrote the state has not exhausted the 180-day deadline under Criminal Rule 4A and was allowed another 90 days — for a total of 270 days — when Judge Clarence Murray granted prosecutors' request last fall to continue Taylor's trial under Criminal Rule 4D.
"In this case, the state has only exhausted 227 of those 270 days," Grindlay wrote. "Therefore, the state has 43 additional days to bring the defendant to trial."
Taylor was in custody from his arrest in March 2019 until March 6, 2020.
Taylor should be returned to the Lake County Jail, because he "presents an extreme flight risk and poses a substantial danger to the community and the state's witnesses," Grindlay wrote.
One of Haywood's family members, whom The Times is not naming to protect the family's safety, said Taylor's criminal history shows he's a danger to society and she's scared he will attempt to flee before trial.
Haywood didn't deserve to be killed, the family member said.
"She meant everything. She was a great person," she said. "We miss her every day."
During the March hearing, Pagano said Cantrell had a right to more time so Taylor wouldn't be "tried by ambush," but that he couldn't grant the continuance while also ordering Taylor to remain jailed.
Cantrell wanted more time to take a deposition of co-defendant Nelson E. Gaines, 21, of Indianapolis, who was arrested in early March and took a plea within weeks requiring him to cooperate with the state.
Gaines told police Taylor shot Haywood and her son, then pointed the gun at him and ordered him to remove a television from the home, shut the front door and wipe off any DNA or fingerprints. Doorbell surveillance video from Haywood's home shows Taylor and Gaines entering the residence, court records allege.
Grindlay objected to a continuance of the March trial and said Cantrell could take Gaines' deposition that day. Cantrell said he needed more time to research and prepare.
Prosecutor: Delay not our fault
In his motion Wednesday, Grindlay wrote it's undisputed that the state complied with discovery rules and any delay because of the March continuance should not attributable to prosecutors.
Taylor's trial has been continued three times, once last fall at the request of the state, once this year by emergency order of Murray and once in March at the request of the defense. There are exceptions under Rule 4A for delays attributed to the defense or a congested court calendar.
Any further delay of the trial currently set for April 6 would not be attributable to the state, because the Indiana Supreme Court suspended legal time limits when it approved the Lake County courts' emergency petition, Grindlay wrote.
Taylor "had the benefit of a full hearing on his petition to let bail," and the court denied his petition because it found "the proof of the defendant's guilt was evident and the presumption of his guilt strong," he wrote.
Taylor has five juvenile court adjudications and eight criminal convictions on his record, which shows "a disdain for the court's authority" and "increases his risk of nonappearance." If convicted on all counts in the murder case, Taylor is facing a minimum of 90 years in prison, Grindlay wrote.
"Additionally, the state's witnesses are endangered by the defendant's release, because their testimony could well send the defendant to prison for the remainder of his life," he wrote.