Prosecutors ask judge to reconsider release of double murder defendant

Prosecutor: Delay not our fault

In his motion Wednesday, Grindlay wrote it's undisputed that the state complied with discovery rules and any delay because of the March continuance should not attributable to prosecutors.

Taylor's trial has been continued three times, once last fall at the request of the state, once this year by emergency order of Murray and once in March at the request of the defense. There are exceptions under Rule 4A for delays attributed to the defense or a congested court calendar.

Any further delay of the trial currently set for April 6 would not be attributable to the state, because the Indiana Supreme Court suspended legal time limits when it approved the Lake County courts' emergency petition, Grindlay wrote.

Taylor "had the benefit of a full hearing on his petition to let bail," and the court denied his petition because it found "the proof of the defendant's guilt was evident and the presumption of his guilt strong," he wrote.