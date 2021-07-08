Prosecutors debating second trial in double slaying following hung jury

Attorney Mark Gruenhagen, who defended Silva along with attorney John Cantrell, said when contacted Thursday for comment, "Unfortunately at this point we do not have any definitive answers, however we will continue to engage the Porter County prosecutor's office with an acceptable resolution."

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.

"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.

But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparent's Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."

Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, Gruenhagen said. That recording was played last month for jurors.

Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.