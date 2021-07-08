Prosecutors debating second trial in double slaying following hung jury

VALPARAISO — It could be revealed in less than two weeks whether prosecutors will take a second shot at convicting John Silva II for his role in the brutal 2019 double slaying of two Lake County teens.
A status hearing has been scheduled for July 19 in the case before Porter County Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
"No decision has been made as of yet," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday when asked whether he plans to retry the case. "We plan to meet early next week if at all possible to review our options including a second trial."
The first trial, which lasted for nearly four weeks, ended with a hung jury late last month after two days of deliberations.
Prosecutors faced the challenge of proving that Silva, 20, of Hamlet, aided Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors during closing arguments in the recent trial that they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.
Attorney Mark Gruenhagen, who defended Silva along with attorney John Cantrell, said when contacted Thursday for comment, "Unfortunately at this point we do not have any definitive answers, however we will continue to engage the Porter County prosecutor's office with an acceptable resolution."
Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.
"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.
But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparent's Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."
Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, Gruenhagen said. That recording was played last month for jurors.
Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following the slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.