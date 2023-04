HAMMOND — A federal prosecutor is calling for life imprisonment of a Gary man convicted of killing a bank guard during a 2021 robbery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlan Padula argues in a recent memo that a life sentence is appropriate for 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden because “there is no place in a just society for this kind of senseless murder.”

Padula and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael John Toth convinced a U.S. District Court jury during a nine-day trial last fall that Gist-Holden murdered Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, Illinois.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon is set to sentence Gist-Holden April 14.

Gist-Holden, who has a master’s degree in criminal justice and is acting as his own defense attorney, is defiantly demanding a new trial, claiming the guilty verdict was obtained through false testimony, prosecutorial misconduct and other legal defects.

The judge, who has denied earlier demands by Gist-Holden to be cleared of the crime, has yet to rule on this latest motion.

Padula recalled Castellana, a Cook County Sheriff's Office deputy for 35 years before retiring from law enforcement, as “a beloved co-worker, an active member of his community and most importantly an adored father and husband.”

She said the crime that took Castellana’s life was motivated by the defendant’s greed.

Gist-Holden, a part-owner of a financially failing minor league football team, the Illini Panthers, could no longer pay for hotel rooms, food and incidentals for his players.

Padula said Gist-Holden went to a local casino early June 11, 2021, but only ended up losing more money.

Prosecutors said Gist-Holden desperately hatched a plot later that same day to rob the First Midwest Bank branch, now Old National Bank, at 1975 W. Ridge Road, Gary to obtain the money he needed.

The defendant enlisted the help of two of his football players, James Anthony King and Kenyon Hawkins. He assured them the crime would be easy because he didn’t expect any bank guards. King felt assured enough to take a photo of Gist-Holden armed with a rifle shortly before the crime.

Hawkins drove Gist-Holden and King to a wooded area behind the bank later that day, then left to await further instructions.

Gist-Holden and King approached the bank only to see Castellana armed, wearing a shirt identifying him as a security guard, and walking in front of the building.

Padula states in her memo, “Without warning or hesitation, Gist-Holden shot Castellana in the head, killing him. The surveillance video shows that Castellana did not see his murderer before he was killed.”

King, armed with a Glock pistol, ran inside and scooped $9,000 from the bank’s teller stations while Gist-Holden fired shots into the bank, shattering windows.

The two ran back to the woods, expecting Hawkins to drive them off, but he was nowhere to be seen.

As bank employees called 911 for help, an alarmed King ran further into the woods to avoid an enraged Gist-Holden and police who were converging on the scene.

Hawkins arrived moments later to pick up Gist-Holden. Officers arrested King near the crime scene and recovered the money.

Hawkins and Gist-Holden drove to Atlanta. Padula said they dismantled the murder weapon and scattered the pieces.

However, Padula said Hawkins kept one piece of the rifle, its lower receiver. Days later, authorities arrested the two men separately – Gist-Holden after a high-speed chase in Georgia.

Gist-Holden admitted to police he was the one in King’s photo . He admitted he was pictured holding a semi-automatic rifle in the photo King took the day of the robbery, but denied any involvement in the crime.

Prosecutors had a tool mark expert testify at trial that spent bullet casings recovered at the crime scene matched casings found in Gist-Holden’s rental property.

King and Hawkins have pleaded guilty to their parts in the crime and are awaiting sentencing later.

Gist-Holden’s girlfriend, Briana White, 27, of Chicago, is awaiting trial Aug. 14, on robbery and murder charges.

She is pleading not guilty to allegations she played a minor role – staying behind to listen to a police scanner and remaining in telephone contact with her boyfriend during the robbery.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Richard Thomas Primas Sweet Lorenzo Potts Megan Jones Denesha McKinney Startisha Gillespie Nora Bomba Curtis Coffie Nicholas Sprouse Oscar Vera Jordan Wasy Justine Kikalo Malachi Laxton Gavin Nelson Derek Johnson Allan Ciupa Jose Desiderio Kelvin Harmon Dean Hensley Karina Barriga Raul Barajas Antwon Williams Anthoney Smothers Curtis Spencer Patricia Sebella Jerry Palms Humberto Ramirez Escorza Carlos Santos Kassandra Ozuna Tammatta Palmer Stephen Lewis Lisa Holman Krystal Johnston Michael Lewis Amber Haas Levitta Gibbs Douglas Eldridge Alexander Bice Bless Cage Jovani Davila-Villagrana Marion Dixon Renee Washum-Delvecchio Kristina Wilson Larry Saunders Tyler Solis Donovan Redding Damien Quiroz George Rangel Martin McGinnis Robert Miller Kristen O'Brien Mark Plambeck Mary Kemper Joshua Havlin Brian Holliday Brian Hampton Marc Burnett Dasia Daley Rayshawn Edmond Steven Fayette Rex Arney