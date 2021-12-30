Prosecutors drop 1 murder case, file another against man captured after 2-week manhunt

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped murder charges Wednesday against a man accused of escaping from a prisoner transport van last year and filed a new case against him in a different East Chicago homicide.
The state's move means Leon Taylor, 23, of Hammond, won't face a jury next week on charges he fatally shot Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, on Nov. 19, 2020, outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.
Instead, Taylor is now being held without bond on charges he shot 17-year-old Nicholas Pisani, of East Chicago, to death June 28, 2020, in an alley in the in the 1200 block of West 150th Street. He's also being held without bond in several other robbery cases and one burglary case.
Taylor's defense attorney, Angela Jones, filed a motion last fall seeking a speedy trial in the Nitzsche murder case.
On Tuesday, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota told Taylor there were some concerns about proceeding with a trial next week.
Lake County is now listed in the "red zone," the highest score on the Indiana State Department of Health's coronavirus dashboard, which raises concerns about the safety of potential jurors, she said.
Many Region attorneys also would like to attend a conference Tuesday where the late Judge Diane Boswell and lawyer William "Bill" Enslen, who was killed in June, will be honored, Bokota said.
The judge asked if Taylor would consider dropping his request for a speedy trial if his trial were rescheduled for Jan. 10. After conferring with Taylor, Jones said the defendant would not agree to a new trial date.
On Wednesday, Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall filed a motion to dismiss charges in the Nitzsche murder case. Bokota granted the motion without prejudice, which means prosecutors could refile the case in the future.
A magistrate signed off the same day on a murder charge in the Pisani homicide. Taylor has not yet entered a plea in his newest case.
According to court records, police located surveillance videos of Taylor and Pisani walking together June 28, 2020, in the the 1000 block of West 148th Street. about an hour before Pisani was found shot to death in an alley behind the 1200 block of West 150th Street.
Witnesses identified Taylor in a photo lineup as the man they saw with Pisani at Kosciuszko Park and a Pawn King shop on 148th Street before Pisani was killed, court records state.
Taylor was arrested Dec. 2, 2020, in Texas on charges in Nitzsche's homicide, but he escaped from a prisoner transport van about 10 days later when its driver stopped at a fast-food drive-thru in Gary, records state.
Taylor was taken into custody Dec. 30, 2020, in East Chicago and has remained in the Lake County Jail since that time.
On Jan. 27, 2020, East Chicago police released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect in Pisani's homicide and asked for tips about the man's identity.
Two days later, Taylor called a woman from jail, and she told him news stories featuring the photo had been shared on Facebook and someone "put your (expletive) name on it."
The woman allegedly said, "They are looking for somebody that's in jail," and "it's for another murder charge."
Taylor later asked for clarification about the photo, and the woman said, "It's a picture of the suspect," and, "You know the suspect very, very, very well," records state. Taylor replied, "Right, right, right. I get you."