Prosecutors drop 1 murder case, file another against man captured after 2-week manhunt

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped murder charges Wednesday against a man accused of escaping from a prisoner transport van last year and filed a new case against him in a different East Chicago homicide.

The state's move means Leon Taylor, 23, of Hammond, won't face a jury next week on charges he fatally shot Daniel Nitzsche, 52, of Chicago, on Nov. 19, 2020, outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street in East Chicago.

Instead, Taylor is now being held without bond on charges he shot 17-year-old Nicholas Pisani, of East Chicago, to death June 28, 2020, in an alley in the in the 1200 block of West 150th Street. He's also being held without bond in several other robbery cases and one burglary case.

Taylor's defense attorney, Angela Jones, filed a motion last fall seeking a speedy trial in the Nitzsche murder case.

On Tuesday, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota told Taylor there were some concerns about proceeding with a trial next week.

Lake County is now listed in the "red zone," the highest score on the Indiana State Department of Health's coronavirus dashboard, which raises concerns about the safety of potential jurors, she said.