Prosecutors drop charge alleging man raped teen girl
CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped a charge against a Griffith man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Griffith after offering her a ride home.

A judge ordered a rape charge against Garland Hughes, 27, dismissed after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip filed a motion stating the state could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt because of a lack of cooperation from the girl.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins dismissed the case without prejudice, which means prosecutors could refile the case if circumstances change.

Hughes was represented by attorney Michael A. Campbell.

Hughes was identified as a suspect in the case after the girl showed police the building at Park West Apartments where he lived and identified Hughes in a photo lineup.

The girl told detectives she was walking from a friend's house when Hughes stopped to offer her a ride and she accepted.

She waited in the back seat while he went inside his apartment in the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street, court records state.

When he returned, he got into the back seat, raped her and told her to get out, records allege.

