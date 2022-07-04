Prosecutors drop charges against 1 of 2 arrested in Highland shooting

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges last week against one of two people arrested after a shooting in 2017 in Highland that resulted in a three-hour standoff and lockdown at nearby schools.

Samantha C. Yates, of Highland, and Ryan C. Turner, of Hammond, each were charged in May 2017 with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

In a motion to dismiss Yates' charges, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno wrote the state was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to charging documents, Yates was in a vehicle with Turner in the 4000 block of Kennedy Avenue on May 16, 2017, when Turner fired a shot at his ex-girlfriend, who was in another vehicle.

The ex-girlfriend was not wounded, but her vehicle was damaged, police said.

Highland police located Turner's vehicle parked in a garage in the 9500 block of Forrest Drive, but Turner and Yates refused to come out of a residence, officials said. They each surrendered after a standoff that lasted about three hours.

Turner posted a bond of $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash in July 2017. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge against him in September 2019, but he remained charged with all other counts.

Turner failed to appear before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas three times in July 2021, so the judge issued a warrant for him.

In October, authorities learned Turner was in custody in Toledo, Illinois, records showed. Officials issued a detainer, which means Turner was expected to be brought back to Lake County upon his release from custody in another jurisdiction.

In a motion to dismiss, a deputy prosecutor wrote the state was unable to prove its case against the woman beyond a reasonable doubt.

