Prosecutors drop charges against brothers accused of beating son

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge dismissed charges last week against a Dyer man and his brother, who were accused of beating the man's adult son so badly he suffered a traumatic brain injury and paralysis.

Miguel Luna, 39, and his brother Jose Luna, 42, were accused of hitting Miguel Luna's son Anthony Luna in the head with an object, beating him and throwing him down a set of stairs in April 2018 at a home in the 6100 block of Hendricks Street in Merrillville.

Anthony Luna permanently lost vision in his left eye, had partial paralysis in his left arm and lost control of his left leg, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

During several different interviews, Anthony Luna told police he took shoes from a friend so his father and uncle beat him.

Miguel and Jose Luna each were charged in March 2019 with four felony counts and one misdemeanor count of battery. Jose Luna also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of false informing.

In a motion to dismiss charges in the Lunas' cases, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw wrote his office lost contact with the alleged victim and the "only identifiable witness" had died.

"Due to these reasons, the state of Indiana cannot successfully prosecute this matter," wrote Shaw, who took over the case after the departure of a previous deputy prosecutor.

It was unclear why the prosecutor's office was unable to locate Anthony Luna.

During a hearing in June 2019, Anthony Luna asked Judge Natalie Bokota to grant the state's request for a no-contact order prohibiting his father from communicating with him.

"He beat me half to death and left me for dead," Anthony Luna testified. "My life is ruined."

Defense attorney John Cantrell, who represented Miguel Luna, said his client wasn't involved in Anthony Luna's beating.

"I feel so relieved that the charges have been dismissed," Cantrell said. "It took quite awhile to get to the bottom of it, but my client is completely innocent."

Jose Luna was represented by attorney Rogelio "Roy" Dominguez.