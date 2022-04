Prosecutors drop charges against man accused in shooting

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors recently dropped charges against a Gary man accused of shooting a woman as others, including children, ran for cover Dec. 22, 2019, in the 300 block of Wilson Street in Gary.

Dangelo M. Crawford, 30, had been scheduled to appear for a status hearing last week in Lake Criminal Court.

The hearing was canceled after Judge Samuel Cappas granted the state's motion to dismiss charges against Crawford.

Prosecutors were unable to meet their burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt "due to contradictions in the evidence," according to court filings.

Crawford's co-defendant in the case, 27-year-old Dion Clayton, was shot to death May 4, 2020, at a gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.