Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of child molesting

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges Tuesday against a Gary man accused of molesting two young boys.

DeAndre T. Teamer, 28, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony.

In a motion to dismiss the charges, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal wrote the state had insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the state's motion Wednesday.

Teamer, who was represented by attorney Scott King, was accused of forcing the two boys to touch each other inappropriately between July 2020 and April 2021 while they were in his care.

King said the same witness was involved in multiple cases against Teamer and that he's "been through hell on earth."

"I'm grateful the state did their job and looked at it and chose to dismiss," he said. "It's just devastating for him."

King said he hopes prosecutors also will agree to dismiss a misdemeanor invasion of privacy case so Teamer can move on with his life.