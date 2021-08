Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of kidnapping

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge this week granted the state's motion to dismiss charges against a Lowell-area man, who was accused of abducting a child last month and holding the boy in a shed for several hours.

John E. Yonan, 50, had been facing two felony counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement and one count of intimidation.

The charges alleged Yonan "snatched up" an 8-year-old boy playing outside and held the boy in a shed for three hours July 6 near Yonan's residence at the Apple Valley mobile home park in West Creek Township.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno wrote in a motion to dismiss that additional investigation led to a determination the state could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Samuel Cappas on Monday granted Bruno's motion to dismiss the charges.

Yonan's attorney, Ben Murphy, said the allegations were false. Yonan passed a polygraph test, he said.

As a result of the allegations, Yonan was evicted from his residence, Murphy said.

