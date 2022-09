Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of molesting girl during sleepover

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors last week dropped charges against a Hobart man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a sleepover at his home in 2018.

Samuel Bontrager, 34, who was represented by attorney Bob Harper, had been facing two felony counts of child molesting filed in January 2019.

In a motion to dismiss the charges, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold wrote the state was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt "due to recently obtained information and evidence."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Shontrai Irving ordered the case dismissed and vacated Bontrager's jury trial, which had been set to begin Monday.