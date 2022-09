Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of raping teen he met online

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's motion Monday to dismiss charges against an Orland Park man, who was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl after arranging online to meet her in Hobart.

An attorney for Connor N. Smith, 32, said Stracci Law Group was "pleased with the outcome and glad we were able to vindicate our client of these horrible false charges."

"Unfortunately, these type of accusations, despite a dismissal, carry consequences that are far-reaching," attorney Maryam Afshar-Stewart said. "While a dismissal is a step in the right direction, Mr. Smith has a long road ahead to repair the damage that has been caused by these false allegations."

In a motion to dismiss, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal wrote the state was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt because the girl was not cooperating with law enforcement.

"The state has made multiple attempts to contact the victim on numerous occasions," Villarreal wrote.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the state's request and dismissed charges of rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement.

Smith was accused of sexually assaulting the girl inside a Hobart hotel room after picking her up July 16, 2021, in Hobart.

According to charging documents, the girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers," and began communicating with him through Snapchat.

Police identified Smith after the girl's relative provided his license plate number, according to documents.