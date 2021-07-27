Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of sexually assaulting elderly relative

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss charges against a Munster man accused of sexually assaulting an 89-year-old relative with dementia, records show.

Bruce Michael Abrahamson, 66, had been scheduled to appear Tuesday for a hearing on the state's request for a no-contact order barring him from any communication with the relative.

That hearing was canceled after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip filed a motion stating further review of the case, including additional documentation, led her to conclude the state could not prove all four counts against Abrahamson.

Abrahamson had pleaded not guilty to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.

Abrahamson's attorney, Matthew Fech, said Abrahamson was "grateful the criminal case is behind him" so he can "properly grieve" the recent death of his relative.

"Michael is extremely satisfied that once he was able to present his evidence to the Lake County prosecutor's office and they took the time to necessary to review it, they saw they could not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," Fech said.