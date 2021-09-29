Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of shaking baby

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges against a Hobart man accused of causing serious injuries his girlfriend's 5-month-old daughter in January 2020.

Ian M. Himes, 27, was charged last year with neglect of a dependent and two counts of battery after doctors determined the girl suffered abusive head trauma consistent with being shaken and also had an older rib fracture that showed signs of healing, Lake Criminal Court records say.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in a motion to dismiss the state was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt "due to a lack of witness cooperation."

Himes was caring for the infant when she became unresponsive Jan. 3, 2020, at her Hobart home, and Himes called his girlfriend because of the child's condition, according to court records.

The girlfriend told Himes to call 911, and medics took the baby to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. The child later was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Himes told police conflicting stories, records state.