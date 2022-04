Prosecutors drop charges against man accused of slashing woman with knife

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors recently dropped charges against a Munster man accused of slashing a girlfriend with a butcher-type knife in 2020, records showed.

Derek Zanfei, 32, won't be prosecuted in connection with the alleged domestic battery Dec. 6, 2020, but he pleaded guilty earlier this month in a separate case to a felony count of unlawful possession of a syringe.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted his plea agreement and sentenced him to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Bokota ordered Zanfei released from the Lake County Jail so he could begin in-patient substance abuse treatment, which was a condition of his plea agreement.

Bokota granted prosecutors' motion to dismiss Zanfei's domestic battery charges because the woman wasn't cooperating with the state. The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be re-filed at a later date, court filings show.

According to charging documents, Zanfei's father dropped off the woman at a local hospital with six knife wounds, a bruised right eye and bruising and swelling around her neck.

The woman eventually told police Zanfei became angry after arguing with his father about using money given to him by his father to buy drugs.

Zanfei began to hit her as she lay in bed, demanded she get him crack cocaine and slashed her arms and legs with the knife, documents allege.

When she asked Zanfei for help because she was bleeding profusely, he punched her in the eye and strangled her, court records state.

