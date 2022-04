Prosecutors drop charges against man charged in shooting

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges this week against a defendant accused of attempting to murder another man in Merrillville in 2020.

Dresean Clair, 23, of Hobart, had been scheduled to stand trial next week on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

In a motion to dismiss the charges, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter wrote, "The state cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted the state's request to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means prosecutors could re-file the case against Clair at a later date.

Clair was accused of using a .40-caliber Glock handgun to shoot a man Jan. 18, 2020, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street in Merrillville.

The man initially told police he recognized Clair because they had known each other since grade school.

The man was taken to an Illinois hospital because of the severity of his wounds, according to court documents.

