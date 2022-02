Prosecutors drop charges against remaining co-defendants in rape case

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors last week dropped charges against two men accused of participating in a rape in 2014 in Merrillville, the same day a judge placed their co-defendant on probation for five years.

Defense attorneys for Joshua W. Shipp and David G. Werner had requested multiple continuances since they were first charged in September 2018, along with co-defendant Ajahn D. Batty, 28, of Gary.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Batty's plea agreement Jan. 26 and sentenced him to five years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

In a motion to dismiss charges against Shipp and Werner, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip wrote the state was unable to meet its burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt "due to the passage of time."

During Batty's sentencing hearing, Wardrip said the woman at the center of the case has moved on with her life and at one point told the prosecutor's office not to contact her.

Wardrip said she did not want to re-traumatize the woman by forcing her to return to Lake County to testify against Batty and his co-defendants.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter held the case up as an example when he said in 2018 his office had reopened 240 cases and directed Region police departments to submit any untested rape kits for DNA analysis.

Court records show a sexual assault kit for the woman was collected when the woman reported she was raped Sept. 30, 2014, during a party at Shipp's Merrillville apartment.

The woman went to a Crown Point hospital with a family member, where a medical examination indicated she had injuries consistent with forced sexual intercourse, records state.

She told police she was playing drinking games with Shipp and a second man, later identified as Werner, according to court documents. She alleged Shipp made a rule that required her to remove an item of clothing whenever she drank.

After three or four beers, her next memory was waking up naked on Shipp's bedroom floor, according to court documents.

During a second interview with police in October 2014, the woman said Shipp sexually assaulted her in his bedroom, Werner brought her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her and Batty came into the room and sexually assaulted her.

According to court records, Shipp initially denied he had sex with the woman. When detectives asked if his DNA would be found during the woman's sexual assault examination, Shipp allegedly admitted to fondling the woman.

Werner admitted he had sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual, records state. He told police he finished and Batty entered the room and had sex with her.

Batty told police in 2014 he arrived at the home and Shipp told him the woman was willing to have sex with several different people in a row, records state. He said he had sex with the woman, but she appeared to be "sloppy drunk," and he didn't believe she consented.

Batty told the judge last week it took him a long time to realize that his actions "had fallen under the umbrella of rape."

Bokota said it was incomprehensible why Batty would not think his actions amounted to rape, and what he did was wrong and abhorrent.

The law is clear that a person is guilty of rape if he knows or should have known his actions were illegal, she said.

Batty will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.