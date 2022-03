Prosecutors drop charges against woman accused of staging man's death as suicide

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges late last week against a Merrillville woman accused of staging her boyfriend's death as a suicide.

Alycia Caparelli, 37, was found by Merrillville police in a room with 35-year-old Timothy Riley after officers responded Dec. 1, 2017, to a home in the 700 block of West 73rd Avenue, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Riley had suffered a single gunshot to the head and was lying on the floor, records state. He later died at a hospital.

Caparelli called in the death as a suicide and told investigators she saw Riley shoot himself in the head with a gun she left on a dresser, records state.

The Lake County coroner's office ruled Riley's death a homicide after determining the fatal shot was fired from at least 2 feet away, records state. A forensic pathologist also noted fresh bruises on Riley's left side and leg.

Caparelli was charged after a 10-month investigation with one count of murder. Her attorney, Michael Woods, told Judge Natalie Bokota in November that plea negotiations in the case were ongoing.

In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip wrote, "Due to insufficient evidence, the state of Indiana is unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Bokota ordered the charge dismissed without prejudice, which means the state could refile the case at a later date. Bokota also vacated Caparelli's jury trial, which had been scheduled for June.

According to court records, police found evidence of a rocky relationship between Caparelli and Riley.

She had threatened self-harm several times before Riley's death and was admitted to a psychiatric ward of a hospital after he was shot, documents state.

Caparelli's mother and stepfather, who also lived at the Merrillville home, told police they heard Riley scream from his room, records state.

The stepfather said he saw Riley on the ground with a gun in his right hand, with both hands down at his side and Caparelli in the middle of the room on her knees crying, according to a police report. The mother told police she never saw a gun.

When a detective went to the home later, he found the scene had been altered, records state. A blood-soaked rug had been folded up and put in a garage, and blood had been washed from the scene.

