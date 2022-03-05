Prosecutors drop charges in alleged beating of 93-year-old man

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have dropped charges against a Portage man accused of beating and threatening to killed his 93-year-old former father-in-law while demanding a $50,000 check.

James J. McClellan, 62, had been scheduled to appear this week before Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones.

The appearance was canceled after Jones granted a motion to dismiss the case filed by the Lake County prosecutor's office.

The victim in the case died, former Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke wrote.

"Without his testimony the state cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Burke said.

McClellan was charged in October 2019 with felony counts of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted robbery, intimidation and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.

McClellan was accused of approaching the 93-year-old man as he got out of a car inside his garage Oct. 3, 2019, in Hobart and shoving the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head on concrete.

The 93-year-old told police McClellan kicked him, picked him up and punched him in the head and chest, and pushed him into the open trunk of his own vehicle, court records state.

During the alleged attack, McClellan yelled, "Give me $50,000 for your daughter, or I'll kill you!" witnesses told police.

When a neighbor came outside, McClellan left, according to court records.

