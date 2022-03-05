Prosecutors drop charges in alleged beating of 93-year-old man

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have dropped charges against a Portage man accused of beating and threatening to killed his 93-year-old former father-in-law while demanding a $50,000 check.
James J. McClellan, 62, had been scheduled to appear this week before Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones.
The appearance was canceled after Jones granted a motion to dismiss the case filed by the Lake County prosecutor's office.
The victim in the case died, former Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke wrote.
"Without his testimony the state cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Burke said.
McClellan was charged in October 2019 with felony counts of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted robbery, intimidation and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
McClellan was accused of approaching the 93-year-old man as he got out of a car inside his garage Oct. 3, 2019, in Hobart and shoving the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head on concrete.
The 93-year-old told police McClellan kicked him, picked him up and punched him in the head and chest, and pushed him into the open trunk of his own vehicle, court records state.
During the alleged attack, McClellan yelled, "Give me $50,000 for your daughter, or I'll kill you!" witnesses told police.
When a neighbor came outside, McClellan left, according to court records.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Travis Walker
Brian Stewart
Eugene Talavera
Juan Valadez
Rhonda Smith
Donche Larkins
Johnny Lopez Jr.
Edward Morrison
Mitchell Scott Jr.
Victor Foglio
Diamond Johnson
Kerry Brazley
Jordan Brewer
Shawn Booker
Chanell Varnado
Rollen Smith
Michael Staadt
Peter Madden
Kerry Marcon
Kristopher Martin
Heather Lozano
Ryan Herrera
Laderrous Edmond
Malik Gross
Jerry Hawkins
Gregory Henison
David Davis
Lamont Terrell
Ashley Wilt
David Sucik
Tiffany Lear
James Millsap III
Stephanie Morris
Solomon Pryor
Joshua Jensen
Jeremy Johnsen
Anthony Jones
Darius Fields
Jonathan Corbin
Samantha Erway
Nicholas Bostic
Jaquis Brown
Jalyn Silas
Princess Turner
Jamarr Robinson
Matthew Mason
Darrell McGuire
Nicole Carnegie
David Cooper
Gregory Glenn
Julie Golembiewski
Kendyl Nunn
Brian Oliver
Allison Morey
Leslie Hawkins
Anthony Johnson
Gail McDonald-Reed
Jaime Moreno
Carly Hansen
Jemini Caldwell Jr.
Tyquaniesha Bell
Donzell Robinson
Adam Ruiz
Derek Schiola
Joel Ridder
Dewey Purcell
Daniel Randolph
Darius Polk Jr.
Anthony Jones
Randall Lentz
Gabrielle Paiva
Elizabeth Hamilton
Elizabeth Hooper
Christopher Cotharn II
Jonathan Garcia
Julie Barnes
Michael Cornejo Jr.
Coryana Stanton
Ronald Westbrook Jr.
John Yelachich Jr.
Michael Smith
Timothy Smalley
Falon Sampson
Jeramie Reuhl
Candace Roberts
Tamela Robinson
Francisco Romero
William Pounders III
Raymond Reese
Eyuless Palmer
Javier Mendez
Jacob Owen
Julio Cruz
Tyler Hanlon
Jonathan Lindley
Ronald Amador
Candace Benjamin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.