Prosecutors drop child molest charges after receiving lab results

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed a motion this week to dismiss child molesting charges against a Schererville man, records show.

John W. Vaught, 65, was accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl in July 2021 during a visit to a Region park while he was caring for her.

Because of results the state recently received from an Indiana State Police laboratory, the state was unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in court filings.

Police opened an investigation in July 2021 after the girl returned home and talked to a relative about touching her "privates," according to court records.

The girl's mother took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with being sexually assaulted, records state.

The girl later told a detective at the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit that Vaught touched her genital area while they were in a portable toilet at a park, records state.