Prosecutors drop child molesting case, say they can't 'ethically proceed'

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors dropped charges this week against a woman accused of molesting a young male relative and showing him pornographic images.

Robbin C. Pacewicz, 25, of Gary, was charged in March with two felony counts of child molesting, one count of incest and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Pacewicz's attorney, John Cantrell, said Thursday that the child's father fabricated the allegations against Pacewicz because of an ongoing custody battle.

Police opened an investigation after the discovery of the boy's drawings, which allegedly were of a sexual nature, according to court records. Pacewicz was accused of sexually abusing the boy between January 2017 and December 2018, when he was 4 or 5 years old.

Upon further investigation, the boy said the drawing was of a vacuum cleaner and that several children at his school had contributed to the picture, Cantrell said.

"It was all because they were losing the custody battle, and it was completely disgusting to do that to a human being," Cantrell said. "It was all lies."