Prosecutors drop child molesting charge on eve of man's trial

Courts - Stock art

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges last week against a man arrested in February 2018 after he was accused of molesting a child in Merrillville.

Michael P. Lee, 65, had been scheduled to stand trial this week.

In a motion filed late last week, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg wrote that the state was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted the state's motion to dismiss charges one count of child molesting, a level 4 felony, and vacated Lee's jury trial.

Lee was represented by defense attorney John Cantrell, who said he and his client were relieved the case was dismissed.

"My client has adamantly denied the charges from the very beginning of this case," Cantrell said.

