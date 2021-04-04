 Skip to main content
Prosecutors drop child molesting charges after victims stops cooperating
Prosecutors drop child molesting charges after victims stops cooperating

Courts
CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped charges alleging a Lake Station man molested a girl, court records show.

Stanley C. Passaloukos, 67, was charged in August 2018 with felony child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor after a 16-year-old girl alleged a mark on her breast was caused by him.

The girl also alleged during an interview with police that Passaloukos, a family acquaintance, began sexually assaulting her when she was 8 years old.

Passaloukos' attorney, John Cantrell, said the girl admitted in a deposition that Passaloukos did not cause the mark on her breast.

During an interview with police in 2018, Passaloukos denied sexually abusing the girl. He continues to maintain his innocence, Cantrell said. 

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal wrote in a motion to dismiss the charges that the victim was refusing to cooperate.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez last month granted the state's motion to dismiss the case.

