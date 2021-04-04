Prosecutors drop child molesting charges against East Chicago man

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors recently dropped charges against an East Chicago man accused of molesting a child in 2017 in Gary, court records show.

Jermaine A. Conley had been scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on felony counts of child molestation, sexual battery and battery on a person less than 14 years old.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno wrote in court filings the state was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Conley's defense attorney, John Cantrell, said a witness in the case gave inconsistent statements during a deposition.

The witness initially told police she awoke June 17, 2017, to find Conley was not in a bedroom and found him and her 4-year-old daughter in a living room of a Gary apartment, but partially undressed.

During the deposition, the witness said Conley was sleepwalking at the time of the alleged abuse, Cantrell said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas last week granted the state's motion to dismiss the case and vacated Conley's trial.

