Prosecutors drop child molesting charges against man

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges against a man accused of molesting a girl from late 2018 to 2021 at a residence in Lake Station.

Kevin Best, 53, of Lake Station, had been scheduled to appear Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court on four felony counts of child molesting.

His hearing was canceled after Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's request to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means charges could be refiled at a later date.

In a motion to dismiss the case, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe wrote depositions were taken and the state would not have been able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. 

Best was represented by attorney Michael Woods.

