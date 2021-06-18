Prosecutors drop domestic abuse charges against police officer

CROWN POINT — A judge granted prosecutors' motion Friday to dismiss charges against a Merrillville police officer accused of physically abusing a former girlfriend.
George Fields, 50, was suspended without pay after the criminal case was filed in late 2019, but he since has been reinstated and placed on desk duty, attorney Matthew Fech said.
"George is a good police officer, and he's looking forward to getting back to serving the town of Merrillville in full capacity," Fech said.
Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses confirmed Fields has been on desk duty, but he declined further comment on Fields' future employment status. Department administration was planning to meet with the Merrillville Police Commission, he said.
Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell wrote in court filings the state did not have enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
In addition, the woman Fields was accused of abusing did not want to proceed in the matter or be involved, McConnell wrote.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota ordered Fields' case dismissed Friday.
The woman accused Fields in November 2019 of putting a gun in her mouth and hitting and choking her May 24, Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, 2019, at his Merrillville home.
As a result of the allegations, Fields was charged with four felony counts of criminal confinement, three felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano granted the state's request for a no-contact order in February 2020, over Fields' objection.
At that time, Fech said the woman did not want the no-contact order.
As a result of the order, the woman was required to move out of Fields' home.
Fech said Fields was relieved the Lake County prosecutor's office decided to drop the charges following a thorough investigation by the defense and review of various reports.
The case wasn't the first time Fields was accused of domestic abuse.
In December 2017, Fields was accused of pointing a gun at a relative's head during an argument at a West Creek Township home.
Fech said those allegations also were determined to be unfounded.
Fech also represents Fields in administrative proceedings before the Police Commission.
Fields was placed on unpaid leave under former Police Chief Joseph Petruch in late 2020. After Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino's administration took over, it became apparent Fields' suspension was not within department protocols, Fech said.
Fields was not given an opportunity to go before the Police Commission before he was suspended, he said.
When a Police Commission attorney took a deposition of the woman involved in the 2019 case, she recanted, Fech said.
Her deposition was presented at a Police Commission hearing in December, and Fields was reinstated Jan. 8 and assigned to desk duty, he said.