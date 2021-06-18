Prosecutors drop domestic abuse charges against police officer

As a result of the allegations, Fields was charged with four felony counts of criminal confinement, three felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano granted the state's request for a no-contact order in February 2020, over Fields' objection.

At that time, Fech said the woman did not want the no-contact order.

As a result of the order, the woman was required to move out of Fields' home.

Fech said Fields was relieved the Lake County prosecutor's office decided to drop the charges following a thorough investigation by the defense and review of various reports.

The case wasn't the first time Fields was accused of domestic abuse.

In December 2017, Fields was accused of pointing a gun at a relative's head during an argument at a West Creek Township home.

Fech said those allegations also were determined to be unfounded.

Fech also represents Fields in administrative proceedings before the Police Commission.