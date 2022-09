Prosecutors drop felony charges in shooting after finding evidence supported claim of self-defense

CROWN POINT — A Gary man accused of slapping his then-fiancee in 2020 and shooting her friend pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor domestic battery.

Larry Easter, 54, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he had married his fiancee since the 2020 fight and would be successful on probation.

Defense attorney Adrian Guzman said Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss Easter's felony counts because recently gathered physical evidence didn't match up with a statement given by Easter's wife's friend.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said the evidence corroborated Easter's claim of self-defense with regard to his wife's friend.

According to charging documents, the friend became angry when Easter slapped his then-fiancee and grabbed a knife. Easter grabbed a gun from a closet, and the female friend was shot in the leg.

Easter admitted in his plea agreement he slapped his then-fiancee. He told the judge he had no prior criminal history.

Vasquez accepted his plea agreement and ordered him to serve a year in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Easter asked if the conviction would allow him to find suitable employment because his son was killed in a homicide and he now supports his grandchildren.