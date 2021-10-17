Prosecutors drop murder charge against man who claimed self-defense

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges against a former Region man accused of killing one man and wounding another during an argument last year in Merrillville.

Arma J. Wright, 39, was extradited to Lake County from Georgia last spring on charges of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell last month granted the state's motion to dismiss charges against Wright without prejudice, which means they could be refiled at a later date.

According to court records, Wright told police he thought he saw a man reach for a gun Nov. 4 before he began shooting.

Wright, who was living at a residence in the 8300 block of Rutledge Street at the time, had invited several people over for drinks to celebrate his birthday, court records state.

During the party, several men and women played a game that involved alcohol and talk about sex.

Jeremy Adams, 35, of Gary, became upset when a joke was made about his sexual preferences, and Adams, Wright and their mutual friend stepped outside to smoke and "cool down," records state.