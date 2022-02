Prosecutors drop murder charge against man who claimed self-defense

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was released Tuesday from the Lake County Jail after being held for about 14 months on a murder charge prosecutors ultimately decided to drop.

Tyree K. Williams, 24, of Gary, told police he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Max Reed, 31, of Merrillville, early Dec. 15, 2020, inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Michigan Court in East Chicago, court records show.

Williams was arrested the day of the shooting and subsequently held without bail on one count of murder, to which he pleaded not guilty.

In a motion to dismiss the charge, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw wrote further review of the evidence led the state to decide could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's motion and dismissed the charge.

Reed, who was represented by attorney Susan Severtson, initially told police he and Williams fought earlier in the day over allegations Reed had threatened two women, charging documents show.

Witnesses told police Reed left, but later returned with a gun and confronted Williams and others because he felt Williams had disrespected him.

Williams accused Reed of entering an apartment and holding Williams, Williams' girlfriend and Reed's girlfriend at gunpoint while ordering one of the women to search a closet for a gun.

Williams told police he feared for his life, so he reached under a pillow for a gun and shot Reed.

Williams claimed he dropped the gun and left the apartment, but police had not recovered the gun at the time charges were filed, records state.

Reed died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

