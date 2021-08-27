Prosecutors drop murder charge on eve of trial

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges Thursday against an East Chicago man, who had been scheduled to stand trial next week in a murder case.
Donovan J. Harris, 31, was indicted by a grand jury in December 2017 on a count of murder in the shooting death May 15, 2017, of 35-year-old Thomas Richardson in the 4100 block of Tod Avenue in East Chicago.
Police said they found Richardson in an alley with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.
Few details about the shooting were released, because Harris was charged by way of indictment.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote in a motion to dismiss that the state was "unable to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell granted the state's motion to dismiss Friday.
Defense attorney John Cantrell said Richardson's death stemmed from a chaotic shootout sparked by an argument among people in the neighborhood.
Harris' friend was arguing with one of Harris' neighbors, and multiple people began yelling at each other, Cantrell said.
At one point, Harris was standing on the running board of a vehicle yelling. As he jumped down and went around to the other side of the vehicle, other people began shooting, Cantrell said.
Harris has maintained his innocence since the shooting, he said.
An eyewitness identified Harris as a suspect, but an off-duty East Chicago police office who also witnessed the shootout gave testimony during a deposition that contradicted the eyewitness's claims, Cantrell said.
Investigators recovered about 40 spent shell casings from the crime scene, he said.