Prosecutors drop murder charge on eve of trial

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges Thursday against an East Chicago man, who had been scheduled to stand trial next week in a murder case.

Donovan J. Harris, 31, was indicted by a grand jury in December 2017 on a count of murder in the shooting death May 15, 2017, of 35-year-old Thomas Richardson in the 4100 block of Tod Avenue in East Chicago.

Police said they found Richardson in an alley with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Few details about the shooting were released, because Harris was charged by way of indictment.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote in a motion to dismiss that the state was "unable to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell granted the state's motion to dismiss Friday.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said Richardson's death stemmed from a chaotic shootout sparked by an argument among people in the neighborhood.

Harris' friend was arguing with one of Harris' neighbors, and multiple people began yelling at each other, Cantrell said.