Prosecutors drop murder charges against teen on eve of trial

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped a murder charge Thursday against an 18-year-old man who had been scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday.

Arshield Honeycutt, of Gary, and another teen were charged in August 2020 in connection with the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old pizza delivery driver in October 2019 in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Phillip Hearne, of Gary, a driver for Rico's Pizza, was shot in his left side and crashed into two other cars before his vehicle came to rest just south of the address where he was to deliver food, according to Lake Criminal Court records. He died at a local hospital.

The charges against Honeycutt were based largely on the word of his co-defendant, Melvin M. Brown, 18, of Gary, who was already in custody in connection with a different homicide in Gary when prosecutors filed charges in Hearne's homicide.

In a motion to dismiss, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce wrote, "The state of Indiana cannot meet the strict and heavy burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt as to each element of the charged offense."