Prosecutors drop murder charges in 1980 slaying of off-duty officer

CROWN POINT — A judge granted the state's motions Thursday to dismiss charges against two men accused of killing an off-duty Hammond police officer in 1980, ending another chapter in what has become a 40-year legal saga.

James Hill, 59, and Pierre L. Catlett, 67, each were released from custody on their own recognizance last year after Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside Hill's murder conviction because prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Hill's defense before his trial in 2018.

Though Hill's conviction was set aside, Lake County prosecutors said in May they still intended to bring both men to trial on charges linked to the Nov. 14, 1980, shooting death of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence J. "Larry" Pucalik during a robbery at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

In his motions to dismiss, Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal wrote, "After a thorough and exhaustive review of the currently existing evidence from this incident that occurred in 1980, there is insufficient credible evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

Vasquez granted Villarreal's motions Thursday afternoon.

Hill's attorney, Scott King, said it's tragic when anyone — including a police officer — dies, but no one should have to go through what Hill has experienced over the last 40 years.

Hill was a teenager when his legal battle began, King said.

In their "zeal" to charge someone in Pucalik's slaying, Hammond police engaged in "absolutely egregious" behavior, the defense attorney said.

He said he applauded the Lake County prosecutor's office for its decision to dismiss the charges.

Catlett was represented by attorneys Casey McCloskey and Joseph Curosh III on behalf of the Lake County public defender's office.

Their work was instrumental in Thursday's dismissals, King said.

Marce Gonzalez, Lake County's chief public defender, said his office was elated for Catlett and his family.

"This ends a 40-year ordeal with the correct result," he said. "Our office will be issuing a detailed statement next week."

When Vasquez set aside Hill's murder conviction last year, King said defense attorneys had discovered five state's witnesses had given recorded statements in 2011 that conflicted with their testimony at Hill's trial.

Those videotaped statements were not turned over to the defense, in violation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Additionally, DNA analysis of a towel found in an alleged "getaway car" in 1980 showed DNA from female witnesses and two unidentified male sources was present. However, Hill, Catlett and their former co-defendant Larry Mayes were eliminated as contributors, King said.

Mayes was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014 and murder charges against him were subsequently dismissed.

The murder case wasn't the first time Hill has had a conviction overturned.

Hill served a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 1982 of rape, robbery and unlawful deviate conduct in a 1980 case that involved some of the same evidence in the murder case.

Mayes also was convicted in the rape case and exonerated in 2001, after serving 21 years in prison. He later reached a $4.5 million settlement with Hammond for his wrongful conviction.

Hill had been out of prison for more than 10 years when Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan recommended in 2009 that his petition for post-conviction relief be granted and his convictions in the rape case be set aside.

Hill said DNA evidence excluded him as a participant in the rape, and the magistrate found the state withheld exculpatory evidence, including that the rape victim had been hypnotized before identifying Hill in a photo lineup.

In 2010, Hill filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Hammond, retired police Detective Capt. Michael Solan Jr. and other officers.

King said Hill deserves to be compensated for what he's been put through and plans to move forward with his lawsuit.

"What was done, in part, by Hammond police in this entire saga is going to be the subject of proceedings in federal court," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.