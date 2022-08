Prosecutors drop murder charges in deadly shooting

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped murder and attempted murder charges Wednesday against a Merrillville man.

Tramont D. Lee, 24, was ordered released from jail after a judge signed off on the state's motion to dismiss.

The state did not have enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson wrote in court filings.

Anderson asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means the case could be refiled at a later date.

Lee initially was represented by attorney Ray Szarmach, but attorney Matthew Fech entered the case earlier this year.

"I'm extremely happy for Tramont," Fech said. "I would also like to thank the Lake County prosecutor's office for taking the time to really evaluate the facts of this case and dismissing it. We hope that further investigation into this matter will bring to light who was actually involved in this homicide."

Lee was accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Micah-Louis A. Smith on June 20, 2021, outside an apartment building in the 3500 block of Washington Street in Gary.

A witness told police Lee repeatedly offered to sell Smith and his girlfriend marijuana.

According to court records, Smith told Lee, "If we want something, we will see you around, fool."

Lee was accused of pulling a gun and shooting at the couple, killing Smith.