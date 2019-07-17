CROWN POINT — Prosecutors dropped murder charges filed earlier this year in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Chicago couple in April 2018, records show.
Teal L. Cross, 26, of Hammond, had been scheduled to appear Thursday for the last in a series of hearings on his petition to let bail.
That hearing was canceled after Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall asked a judge to dismiss two murder charges against Cross because "the state intends to refile this matter at a later date," records state.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Sullivan dismissed the charges Thursday.
Cross was accused of fatally shooting Manuel F. Alfaro, 52, and Heather Rayner, 39, in April 2018 inside Alfaro's home in the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue in New Chicago. Rayner was shot in the face as she ate a slice of pie, and Alfaro was found on the floor with dried blood around his head, court records said.
Phone records showed Alfaro had been communicating with a man named "Toby," whom police alleged was Cross, who was increasingly upset over drug debt owned by Alfaro. Alfaro's last call was with "Toby," according to court records.
Defense attorney Jamise Perkins filed a petition to let bail in May, and several evidentiary hearings were held between May 9 and July 3.
Written briefs documenting evidence presented during the hearings were not filed, but a motion filed on behalf of Cross alleged police presented a witness with unnecessarily suggestive photos while conducting photo lineups in June 2018 and May 2019.
The witness initially did not identify Cross in June 2018 as the man seen entering Alfaro’s house before the homicides, the motion states. The witness later was presented with a second photo lineup, after Cross's photo had been published with media reports about the case, and identified Cross as the suspect.
"It appears the defendant's photograph may be the only photograph that is the same as the photographs that were shown to (the witness) on June 4, 2018," the motion says.
Cross remained in custody Tuesday on $50,000 bail in a drug case stemming from his arrest in February on the murder charges. He's accused of possessing cocaine at the time of his arrest.
He also remains charged with counterfeiting, forgery, fraud and other counts in a 2017 case in Lake Criminal Court.