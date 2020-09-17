Prosecutors drop neglect charges against parents who lost 3 kids in fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office has dropped neglect charges against the parents of three children killed in a fire in Hammond in January 2014.

Andre L.M. Young and Michele Young were charged with multiple counts of neglect of a dependent in July 2016, more than a year after a propane heater started a fire in their apartment in the 600 block of Sibley Street.

Jayden Young, 7 months, Dasani Young, 4, and Alexia Young, 3, died in the fire.

Andre Young was injured in the fire while rescuing the couple's other two children, who were 2 and 6 years old at the time.

The couple had been living without water, gas or electric service to their apartment for some time before the fire, court records state. The utilities were shut off for financial reasons.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed motions in June to dismiss charges against the Youngs.

"A careful review of case law indicates that the state of Indiana would not be able to show a high probability that the defendant placed the child victims in 'actual and appreciable' danger for purposes of the neglect statute," Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote in the motions.