Prosecutors drop neglect charges against parents who lost 3 kids in fire

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office has dropped neglect charges against the parents of three children killed in a fire in Hammond in January 2014.
Andre L.M. Young and Michele Young were charged with multiple counts of neglect of a dependent in July 2016, more than a year after a propane heater started a fire in their apartment in the 600 block of Sibley Street.
Jayden Young, 7 months, Dasani Young, 4, and Alexia Young, 3, died in the fire.
Andre Young was injured in the fire while rescuing the couple's other two children, who were 2 and 6 years old at the time.
The couple had been living without water, gas or electric service to their apartment for some time before the fire, court records state. The utilities were shut off for financial reasons.
The Lake County prosecutor's office filed motions in June to dismiss charges against the Youngs.
"A careful review of case law indicates that the state of Indiana would not be able to show a high probability that the defendant placed the child victims in 'actual and appreciable' danger for purposes of the neglect statute," Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote in the motions.
The Lake County coroner's office ruled the children's deaths accidental, and the Indiana state fire marshal's office determined the fire was an accident, according to court records.
Investigators determined the fire was started by a propane heater that was in the middle of the living room.
One of the couple's surviving children told police Andre Young turned the propane heater on just before going outside about 10:45 p.m. with his wife to talk with two people about working on their vehicle. The fire started after one of the boys put a piece of paper in the heater, records state.
The temperature that day was between minus 2 and 17 degrees.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.