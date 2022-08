Prosecutors drop rape charge against man accused of attempted witness tampering

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped rape and domestic battery charges last week against a Hammond man, court records show.

Martinez C. Hollingsworth, 38, remains charged with felony attempted obstruction of justice in connection with allegations he called a woman involved in his rape case while he was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail and promised to give her a car and return her cellphone if she didn't "come to court."

In a motion to dismiss Hollingsworth's rape case, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe wrote the victim failed to appear for multiple depositions.

"As a result, the state of Indiana is unable to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," the motions states.

Hollingsworth was accused of raping the woman at gunpoint Nov. 25, 2021, and taking her phone after she entered his Hammond apartment to keep warm while waiting for a ride share.

According to court records, Hollingsworth called the woman Feb. 9 and said, "Don't come here to court. ... As long as you don't come, I'll get out."

He claimed he had a car for her parked in his garage, which he intended as a surprise, and that he took her phone so she wouldn't leave, court records allege.

"As soon as I get out, I'm gonna give you everything," Hollingsworth allegedly told the woman. "Don't come to court, you hear me?"

Hollingsworth pleaded not guilty in his witness tampering case. He was scheduled to face a jury the week of Oct. 11.