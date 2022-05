Prosecutors drop robbery charges against man being held in 2 murder cases

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped robbery and theft charges this week against a Gary man also charged in two separate murder cases.

Melvin M. Brown, 20, had been scheduled to stand trial next week on charges linked to the robbery of a Domino's Pizza driver Oct. 25, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote that the court granted the defense's motion for a protective order for an essential witness in the case and that there was a problem with identification of Brown as a suspect.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones ordered the robbery case dismissed and scheduled a jury trial for the week of Nov. 14.

Jones ordered Massa to elect which murder case to try Brown on first by a state hearing set for Aug. 3.

Brown, who is represented by attorney Casey McCloskey, is accused in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Rico's Pizza delivery driver Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Brown also is charged with murder in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary.

