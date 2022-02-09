 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutors drop robbery charges against teen

Courts - Stock art

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges this week against a Gary teen charged as an adult in a robbery two years ago.

Tre'Sean D. Monroe, 18, was released on his own recognizance in December after Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's motion to cancel his jury trial.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw filed a motion Monday to dismiss charges against Monroe.

The state "exhausted attempts to make contact" with the boy Monroe was accused of robbing and the boy's father, Shaw wrote.

"The state of Indiana is unable to successfully prosecute this case without the assistance of the victim and his guardian," Shaw wrote.

Monroe was accused of robbing a 14-year-old boy of shoes and cash Sept. 26, 2019, at a park near East 42nd Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary.

Bokota granted the state's motion and ordered charges against Monroe dismissed.

