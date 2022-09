Prosecutors file 2 new cases after pursuit involving man charged in child molest case

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed two new cases after a man previously accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl was arrested early Wednesday following a police chase.

Darese T. Bethley, 21, posted a $1,000 cash bond in one of his two new cases, but a magistrate sent his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. He must post another $4,000 cash to be released in that case.

No bail had been set yet in Bethley's newest case, which was filed Thursday, online court records showed.

During a hearing in Bethley's child molesting case Thursday morning, Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted a request to release Bethley from pretrial supervision while he remained in custody.

An official with pretrial supervision said Bethley had missed his last two appointments.

Bethley was first arrested in April on charges he molested the girl while caring for her in July 2021 in Hobart. The alleged sexual abuse came to light after the girl contracted the same sexually transmitted disease as Bethley, according to court records.

He posted a bond of $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash in that case in May.

After Bethley's arrest Wednesday morning, prosecutors charged him with felony theft and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in connection with an incident Sept. 9 in Hobart.

Bethley is accused of stealing an idling white Chevrolet SUV from outside a gas station at Third and Wisconsin streets in Hobart and driving it to an alley near Seventh and Wisconsin streets.

An officer spotted him walking along Wisconsin and began chasing him with a K-9 after he took off running, records state. Bethley was found hiding in a shed.

He later told police he stole the SUV and dropped the keys in a swampy area while he was running from the officer, records state. The owner paid $600 to replace the keys.

Prosecutors charged Bethley on Thursday with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with Wednesday's alleged events.

Police said Bethley fled a traffic stop about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at 37th Avenue and Wisconsin Street.

He led police on a short pursuit, struck a curb, attempted to get out and run, and was taken into custody in the 400 block of North Lake Park Avenue, police Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said.