Prosecutors file burglary charge against man already being held in murder case

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed a felony burglary charge last week against a 19-year-old man already being held without bond on allegations he murdered a Merrillville boy trying to sell his Xbox in 2019.

Garry L. Higgins IV, of Gary, was tied to the alleged burglary in March 2019 at a home in Gary's Glen Park section through text messages police initially obtained while investigating the homicide of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12, 2019, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Higgins has pleaded not guilty in each of his cases and is currently scheduled to stand trial starting July 19 on charges linked to Peluyera's murder.

The latest charges allege Higgins broke into a home March 22, 2019, in the 5000 block of Delaware Street in Gary and stole three flat-screen televisions, a PlayStation 4 with games and controllers, and three cellular phones.

Police recovered text messages Higgins allegedly sent to an associate March 22, 2019, in which Higgins admitted to stealing three TVs, a PlayStation 4 and three cellphones, court records state.

Several months later, Peluyera asked his father to drive him to the 5000 block of Maryland Street so he could sell his Xbox to someone he met online, court records state. That person was Higgins, police said.