Prosecutors file robbery charge against state's witness in murder case

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors filed a robbery charge against a Gary man, who was a witness in a separate case against a man accused of killing a teenager in 2019 while trying to rob him of an Xbox.

Dezman C. Dukes, 20, of Gary, has not yet entered a plea to a felony charge alleging he robbed a Domino's pizza delivery driver June 9, 2019, in the 5000 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary's Glen Park section.

Dukes and Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, of Gary, initially were charged in the June 12, 2019, shooting death of 17-year-old Johnny Peluyera in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.

The charges against Dukes were rejected in 2019 for lack of probable cause, and prosecutors later withdrew them. Dukes initially cooperated with the state, but a Lake Criminal Court judge recently granted the state's request for a warrant for him because he stopped participating in proceedings in its case against Higgins.

Higgins pleaded guilty last week to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony. If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, he could face 10 to 30 years in prison.