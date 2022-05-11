Prosecutors hope to keep developmentally disabled woman out of court for rape, incest trial

VALPARAISO — While the family member alleged to have been raped by a 58-year-old Porter man is in her 30's, she is intellectually disabled enough not to understand what it means to take an oath to provide a truthful statement, according to prosecutors.

As a result, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer is being asked to waive the woman's appearance at the upcoming trial and allow prosecutors to rely instead on a taped statement the woman made shortly after the alleged incidents.

The judge is scheduled to take up the unique request for protected persons status Thursday afternoon in the case against Elon Howe, court records show.

Howe is charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he played sex games with her called "bounce on the bed."

The rape charge was filed under the claim the alleged victim was unable to consent to sex due to her mental disability, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan wrote in her motion.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf attempted to question the alleged victim, but found she was unable to comprehend the meaning of an oath, Ryan wrote. Prosecutors also found her unable to understand, despite using various phrases.

The woman has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, Ryan said.

"In addition, the victim has suffered from epilepsy since she was approximately eighteen (18) years of age, and her seizures result in memory loss," according to the motion.

State law allows for statements taken shortly after alleged offenses to be used in lieu of live testimony provided the court conducts a hearing and determines the alleged victim qualifies as a protected person, Ryan wrote.

"And the court determines that the protected person is incapable of understanding the nature and obligation of an oath," the motion reads.

Prosecutors say they intend to have the woman in court for Thursday's hearing to allow the defense the opportunity to cross examine her.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Police described the alleged victim as being severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship.

