Prosecutors ink plea deal with co-defendant in double homicide

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced count and agreed to testify against two co-defendants charged with murder in the homicides of two teenage boys last year in Calumet Township.
Elijah D. Robinson, of Gary, admitted to one count of residential entry, a level 6 felony.
As part of his plea deal, Robinson agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Dawn M. Carden, 43, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, of Gary.
Amaya, Carden and Robinson each were charged earlier this year with murdering 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.
There is no relation between the defendant Robinson and the victim Robinson, police said.
In exchange for his plea and cooperation, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder charges against defendant Robinson. Amaya and Carden have both pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, Carden had accused the victim Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him.
A witness told police about an overheard phone conversation in which Robinson was crying and a man, whom the witness identified by voice as Amaya, yelling about a gun, court records state.
Amaya withdrew a request in June for a speedy trial, after defense attorney Steven Mullins told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he needed more time to analyze evidence in the case.
Amaya is due in court Friday for a pretrial hearing and currently has a jury trial scheduled to being Sept. 13.
Carden's next court date is set for Sept. 21. She's represented by attorney Nicholas Barnes.
Robinson could face six months to 2 1/2 years in prison, if Vasquez accepts his plea agreement. He agreed he won't be sentenced until Amaya's and Carden's cases are resolved.