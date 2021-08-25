Prosecutors ink plea deal with co-defendant in double homicide

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced count and agreed to testify against two co-defendants charged with murder in the homicides of two teenage boys last year in Calumet Township.

Elijah D. Robinson, of Gary, admitted to one count of residential entry, a level 6 felony.

As part of his plea deal, Robinson agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Dawn M. Carden, 43, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, of Gary.

Amaya, Carden and Robinson each were charged earlier this year with murdering 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

There is no relation between the defendant Robinson and the victim Robinson, police said.

In exchange for his plea and cooperation, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder charges against defendant Robinson. Amaya and Carden have both pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, Carden had accused the victim Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him.