Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against man accused of triple murder

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday seeking to dismiss charges against a man accused of shooting three people to death four years ago in Gary because more time is needed for forensic testing of evidence.

Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, of Gary, each were charged in January in connection with the July 2018 shooting deaths of Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; his fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple's friend Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary.

Talley was shot seven times and found dead July 16, 2018, on a roadside in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.

Later that day, Ross' and Edwards' bodies were found in the trunk of Ross' car, which was parked near West Ninth Avenue and Harrison Street. Ross had been shot 12 times, and Edwards suffered eight gunshot wounds.

The state's case against Long was complicated by the death of Bond, who was described by a defense attorney as a heart transplant patient "in rejection mode."

Bond's death March 20 in the Lake County Jail was ruled natural, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Prosecutors' theory of the case was based, in part, on a statement given by a man who alleged he learned details of the triple homicide second-hand from Bond during a phone conversation.

The witness told police Bond and Long shot the three people inside a home on Martin Luther King Drive because Bond suspected Edwards robbed him in 2016.

The witness wasn't present at the crime scene, and police did not immediately obtain a search warrant for the home on Martin Luther King Drive because they didn't receive information about that location until they spoke with the witness in May 2021, court records show.

In April 2022, prosecutors charged Bond's cousin, John Michael Turner, 24, of Gary, with one felony count of assisting a criminal. Turner, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of joining Long and Bond after the homicides and helping dispose of the bodies.

Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota to dismiss Long's charges without prejudice, which means the case could be refiled at a later date.

"The state of Indiana needs additional time to conduct forensic testing on evidence from this cause," McConnell wrote.

Court records show Bokota is still considering the state's motion for a buccal swab from Turner for DNA analysis. The judge granted the state's motions in March for buccal swabs from Long and Bond.

Police obtained cellphone call and location data, which showed Ross and Talley were communicating with Long and Bond the night they were killed and were in the area of Long’s residence in Gary, according to court documents.