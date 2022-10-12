Prosecutors pursuing neglect charge against Portage man after Valpo child dies

VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he is sticking at this time with a felony neglect charge filed against a 32-year-old Portage man after a 2-year-old boy in his care died after suffering bruising, a cervical spine injury and persistent unconsciousness.

Kyle Reyna reportedly told police the child fell down stairs in a Valparaiso home, but a doctor at the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital dismissed that explanation, saying the injuries "appeared to be the result of abuse," according to charging information.

Arcane Cobb of Valparaiso was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

German said Wednesday morning the more serious of the two charges initially filed against Reyna — Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent — covers catastrophic injury or death. The charge carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars if Reyna is found guilty.

The case remains under investigation, Germann said.

Police noted Reyna's decision to leave child unattended in a basement for 30 minutes, delaying calling 911 for 10 to 15 minutes upon finding the child unresponsive, initially lying to a dispatcher about his identity when reporting the incident, and his admission of "smacking" the child in the face and head and throwing water on him in an attempt to revive him.

"Reyna stated multiple times that he knew he was going to jail," police said.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 to the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive in response to a call of a child not responding or breathing.

Reyna placed the 911 call, but reportedly claimed to be another person in the residence at the time, police said.

While Reyna initially claimed not to know what had happened, he later said the child fell down the stairs in the home, according to a charging document.

When asked how long ago the fall happened, he reportedly said, "Probably like 10 to 15 minutes ago. We've been, we've been trying to deal with him and he's been not responsive for quite a minute."

Reyna was taken to the Valparaiso police department where he reportedly told investigators he left the child unattended in the basement of the home for about 30 minutes. He then claimed to have found the child lying at the bottom of the stairs and said he assumed the child fell.

The child was unresponsive and Reyna said "he tried waking him up by 'smacking him,'" according to police. He reportedly illustrated this to police by slapping his own face with both hands.

When he failed to revive the child, Reyna said, he carried the boy upstairs, put him in a bathtub and threw cold water on him, charging information says. He then left the child unattended on a bedroom floor while seeking help from others in the house.

Someone else at the house started performing CPR on the child while Reyna called 911.

The child was taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital and then transferred to Comer Hospital.

During an initial hearing Tuesday, bond was set at $50,000 cash or $250,000 surety for Reyna, court records show. He will be placed on pre-trial supervised release if he bonds out of jail.

Further hearings before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish were scheduled for Oct. 24, Dec. 12 and Jan. 23.