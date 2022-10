Prosecutors re-file murder charges in death of woman missing for more than a year

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors re-filed murder charges Tuesday against a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in February 2019, more than a year before her remains were found in a wooded area of Gary.

Drew Carter III, 45, of Gary, has been in custody at the Lake County Jail since March 2019, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A judge granted prosecutors' motion to dismiss Carter's previous murder case without prejudice in September 2019, but he remained in custody on a separate firearms charge stemming from his initial arrest in the homicide of 36-year-old Jessica Flores.

Carter was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday with attorney Adam Tavitas on his request for a bail reduction.

Now that he's been charged with murder, kidnapping and two counts of criminal confinement, Carter likely will continue to be held without bond.

He's pleaded not guilty to one count of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. He had not yet entered pleas in his new case.

"If they had the evidence two years ago, they should have prosecuted him," Tavitas said. "Mr. Carter denies any involvement in this, and we look forward to presenting the case to a jury."

Police combed areas of the city with drones and helicopters in the weeks after Flores' disappearance. Her family described her as a mother of six who struggled with drug addiction but loved to make others laugh.

A witness told police Carter shot Flores, of South Chicago Heights, on Feb. 25, 2019, as Flores and the witness sat in the backseat of Flores' boyfriend's Nissan Altima in Gary, records state.

The witness and Flores were using cocaine that night, and Flores repeatedly argued with Carter before the shooting, court records allege.

Authorities found the Altima on Chicago's South Side on Feb. 26, 2019, and discovered it had been partially burned and contained suspected blood in the back seat and some of Flores' belongings.

The amount of suspected blood in the car indicated Flores likely didn't survive the shooting, but her remains weren't found until April 2020, charging documents state.

A Gary city worker discovered a human skull March 28, 2020, in the woods east of a pavilion at Brunswick Park, which is in the 700 to 900 blocks of Clark Road. An additional vertebra was found the following day.

The area is a short distance from the 900 block of Morton Street, where the witness last saw Flores' body in the Altima, according to court records.

The skull, which had been damaged by a gunshot to the left frontal bone, was confirmed to be Flores through forensic dental comparison and DNA analysis. A deformed bullet core was recovered from the left parietal bone, documents state.

After prosecutors dropped their first murder case against Carter, police said Flores was one of seven people — including three members of the same family — killed between Feb. 20, 2019, and March 11, 2019, whose cases were believed to be connected.

The witness in the case against Carter told police about a visit with Flores to the home of George "Stacks" Heath, another one of the seven people whose homicides were believed to be connected, according to court records and police.

Heath, 55, of the 3100 block of West 22nd Avenue in Gary, was found shot to death in his home March 11, 2019. No charges have been filed in his homicide.

Carter's firearms case stems from his arrest March 14, 2019, by the U.S. Marshals Service on the initial murder charges.

Carter, a convicted felon, had two guns in his black Pontiac G6 that day, court records allege.

Carter's felon status stems from a conviction in U.S. District Court in February 2000 for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

Carter was paroled from the Michigan Department of Corrections in May 2018 for a 2010 conviction in Kalamazoo County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, court records show.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.